IS DPP GOING BROKE? PARTY FAILS TO PAY ITS OVER 200 MONITORS

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is facing tough questions about its financial standing as over 200 of its monitors from the first phase of the voter registration exercise remain unpaid. The delay has sparked concern and frustration among the monitors, many of whom are struggling amidst Malawi’s rising cost of living.

Speaking anonymously, one monitor expressed dismay over the lack of communication and support from the party. “We worked hard to ensure the party was represented, but now we’re left in the dark and struggling to make ends meet,” the source lamented.

In response, Wellington Chiomba, the DPP district secretary for Dedza, confirmed that the matter has been escalated to senior party officials. Party spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba acknowledged the delays but insisted that efforts were underway to resolve the situation.

“We urge our monitors to remain patient and committed to party activities. The DPP is currently implementing mechanisms to pay their allowances,” Namalomba said, adding that all party members should take ownership of such challenges.

The situation has fueled speculation about the DPP’s financial health. Critics suggest the party may be experiencing significant financial strain, with some questioning its ability to effectively campaign ahead of the 2025 elections.

This is not the first time the DPP has faced allegations of financial difficulties. As Malawi’s political landscape heats up, observers are left wondering if the DPP’s woes are temporary or indicative of deeper issues within the party’s structure and resources.

For now, the unpaid monitors remain in limbo, waiting for the party to fulfill its promises as doubts grow over its readiness for the electoral challenges ahead.

