It’s Silver Strikers v Nyasa Bullets in FDH Cup quarterfinals as Mighty Wanderers face MAFCO FC

Malawi’s local elite league heavyweights Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets are set to tussle in what will be a high profile 2021 FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal clash while Mighty Wanderers will face Salima-based soldiers MAFCO FC.

The draw was conducted on Friday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe that pitted the Lilongwe-based Bankers to hosts The People’s team in a match four do-or-die cracker.

Mighty Wanderers v MAFCO FC is match one whereas Ekwendeni Hammers is expected to host Ntopwa FC while Premier Division sides Dedza Young Soccer will take on The Leopards of Chikulamayembe — Rumphi United.

Reacting to the draw, Silver Strikers communications officer David Dauda said meeting the Bullets, their fellow TNM Super League giants, provides a good test because that’s the only way they can measure themselves whether they are in good form or not.

Dauda further added that they will do everything possible to beat Bullets and proceed to the semifinals by utilizing the home ground advantage.

“This is the best draw and we are happy for it,” he said. “I know that it will be a tough encounter but we are very hopeful of sailing through to the semifinal stage.”

Meanwhile, FDH Bank Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere announced a ‘Wasala-Wasala’ slogan that introduces presentation of prize money to the teams and players from quarterfinals up to the grand prize of K25 million for the winners.

This initiative is make the competition more exciting and competitive, thus ‘Wasala-Wasala’ (don’t be left behind).

Chimchere disclosed that each quarterfinalist will get K1 million whereas losers in the semifinals will receive K2 million with the runners-up going home with K8 million.

He further revealed that the competition will also have other categories such as Discovery Player of the Tournament, Golden Boot Award as well as Best Goalkeeper.

“We have decided to come up with these categories in order to allow teams and players to benefit from this competition and realize that they have not sweated for nothing and it is our expectation that we’ll have a great competition,” Chimchere said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Commercial Director Limbani Matola applauded the quarterfinalists for making it into the top eight, saying it’s a sign that they managed to put up a gallant fight to reach this far.

He also applauded all the teams and officiating personnel that took part in this year’s competition for being profession.

Matola added that with the prize at stake they expect to witness a remarkable competition of its kind.

The match 1 between Mighty Wanderers and MAFCO will be played at Kamuzu Stadium; Ekwendeni Hammers v Ntopwa is set for Mzuzu Stadium; Dedza Young Soccer will host Rumphi United at Nankhaka Ground while Silver Strikers and Bullets will be at Silver Stadium.

All the quarterfinal games will be played on August 7-8 except Silver v Bullets, whose date will be announced once The People’s are back from Tanzania where they are expected to take part in CECAFA club tournament which will run from August 1-15.

