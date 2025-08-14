Jane Ansah in Lower Shire: ‘No More Butchery Fertiliser – DPP Will Fix This Mess’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Jane Ansah stormed Nsanje and Chikwawa with a fiery message—vote for Peter Mutharika on September 16 or brace for more economic pain.

On a whirlwind whistle-stop tour through Marka, Nsanje Boma, Tengani, and Sorgin, Ansah tore into the Tonse Alliance government, accusing it of driving Malawians into poverty with skyrocketing fertiliser prices, runaway inflation, fuel shortages, and a collapsing currency.

“APM will reduce fertiliser prices—and he won’t buy it from a butchery or a pharmacy,” she declared to cheers, mocking the procurement scandals that have haunted the current administration.

Flanked by party heavyweights Joseph Mwanamvekha, Mary Navicha, George Chaponda, Sammeer Suleiman, and Charles Mchacha, Ansah vowed a DPP comeback would trigger economic recovery, governance reforms, and rural development that puts the poor first.

“Prices of basic goods are killing Malawians. Foreign exchange is a nightmare. This suffering ends on September 16—if you vote DPP back into power,” she said.

The Lower Shire rally set the tone for a high-stakes election fight, with the DPP painting itself as the only ticket to “better days” in a country suffocating under economic strain.

