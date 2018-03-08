Janta set to release another single ‘Nde Nde Nde’

A renowned Lilongwe based urban musician known as Janta real name Shukulani Mwachumu is set to release a new single music titled ‘Nde Nde Nde’ on March 12, 2018.

The concept of the song talks about a woman who has been heartbroken for a long time and has decided not to fall in love again but later realizes that there’s a right person at a right time for her.

Speaking in an interview, Janta said all is set for the release of the new hit.

“The song has a strong message to people that even if they are broken hearted with time, they will find for themselves the right person at the right time,” said Janta.

Janta also said that the song has featured one of the current hottest artists in urban music, Malceba.

“With the good song composition skill that God has given me, I decided to work with Malceba because he has strong lyrics and we will come up with something big,” explained Janta.

Janta, apart from releasing this single, he also apologizes to his fans for not releasing his album as he promised last year that he is coming up with an album, he said that he was busy recording songs of other artists.

He assured that this year he is going to drop an album and that he just wants to thank his fans for being there for him.

