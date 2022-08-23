Japan contributes K3.8m towards climate change mitigation and adaptation

The Japanese Government has contributed K3.8million ($3.8million) towards Malawi’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to address the impact of climate change.

The contribution has been made through the Summer Budget for Climate Change and Adaptation Project.

The project is under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Scaling Up NDC actions on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Satoshi Iwakiri, said Friday in Lilongwe during the launch of NDC Implementation Plan that his is committed to support initiatives of mitigation and adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

“We are always ready to help countries such as Malawi in enhancing means to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” he said.

UN Resident Representative Shigeki Komatsubara said the funds provided by Japan would help to improve Malawi’s access to clean and affordable energy, landscape restoration, climate resilient agriculture systems and ecosystem.

“Efforts by countries around the world can address the issues of climate change by cutting down greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to global warming,” he said.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Elsenhower Mkaka commended the Japanese government for the timely contribution towards the implementation of NDC.

“This gesture has given us hope that partners are willing and ready to support government in implementing the challenges of climate change and embrace the opportunities that are available to enable the country to lay a solid foundation for a sustainable and prosperous Malawi in line with the Malawi Vision 2063.

However, Mkaka said Malawi’s NDC targets 55 per cent emission reduction by 2040.

