Jappie says HRDC were advancing MCP interest ‘to make Malawi an ungovernable State of lawlessness’

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has faulted Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for perpetrating post-election violence to advance the interests of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera on regime change.

Mhango said at a rally in Rumphi that the agents MCP were using to promote anarchy have now abandoned their masquerade and joined front-line politics.

He said that MCP – the party that ruled Malawi under dictatorship for 31 years – has not changed as evidenced by the post-election violence that the party allegedly sponsored to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika.

Mhango said MCP with HRDC waged a vicious campaign of violence in the disguise of demonstrations a desire for civil war and an attempt to demolish the economy and to make Malawi an ungovernable State of lawlessness.

He commended Mutharika for responding with peaceful resistance and that DPP together with UDF fought violence with peace; and fought hate with love to save Malawi from degenerating into chaos.

“Because of the dynamic leader of Mutharika, democracy and the rule of law is at its best in Malawi,” he said.

Citizen for Transformation (CFT) leader and former HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo led a series of demonstrations to force former MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to resign after she presided over a flawed election.

The demonstrations were usually marred by violence and looting, particularly in Karonga, Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

Mtambo has since campaigning for MCP and vowed to would help Chakwera “remove the DPP from power”.

HRDC earlier said it was not responsible for the post-election violence.

Meanwhile, Mhango has urged Malawians to vote for President Mutharika second and final constitutional five-year term of office in Tuesday’s fresh presidential elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!