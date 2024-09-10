Jappie, Yeremiah Chihana demand tangible development projects in the north, not lip service from Govt

September 10, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Northern Region on Monday demanded that the Tonse Alliance government should start implementing infrastructure development projects it promised the region other than just paying lip service.

MP Yeremiah Chihana

The concerned lawmakers, led by Mzimba North MP Yeremiah Chihana and Jappie Mhango, Yona Mkandawire and Kamlepo Kalua, warned that people from the region may consider breaking from the government because of the systemic disenfranchisement from state-funded developmental projects.

They made the sentiments during deliberations in the National Assembly on Monday. The statement did not please their fellow Northern Region legsilators who are serving the Chakwera administration such as Sports Minister Uchizi Mkandawire.

Nevertheless, Chihana, Mhango and the other concerned MPs maintained their stand, warning that the region would not support Chakwera in the next General Elections if his government continues paying lip service to the norther.

They demanded that the Chakwera administration must construct a modern stadium for the region, similar to those in other parts of the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Pemphero Mphande’s short story writing contest gets K15m boost from Kings Foundation

Kings Foundation Schools—a premier private education institution—has increased to MK15 million its sponsorship for the 2024 Pemphero Mphande's short story...

Close