Jay Jay C features Theo Thomson in a new love song ‘Romeo’

Malawi’s Dancehall Music Artist, Jay Jay C has said all is set to release his new love song dubbed ‘Romeo’ in which he has featured the legendary Rhythms and Blues (R&B) music star Theo Thomson.

Jay Jay C is currently making headlines with his song “Sulingati enawa” which is enjoying massive airplays in various radio stations and continues to win many hearts of urban music fans in the country.

The artist said he will release the song on August 27, 2018, adding that he is now taking his music to greater heights by working with big artists.

“The song ‘Romeo’ is dropping on August 27th. It is my first time to do a song with Theo Thomson and generally it is a good experience which will introduce me to a whole different kind of audience,” said Jay Jay C, born James Juma Chitsonga.

The Blantyre-based artist further said the single is his number seven since January this year, and that the song falls under his debut album ‘Mulingo wina’.

“The song has been produced at Raj Records. It’s my number 7 single out of the ‘Mulingo wina’ album and among all those songs, Romeo is the only one which I have featured another artist,” said the ‘Mumamva bwanji?’ hit maker.

He, therefore, urged his fans to look forward to the song, saying it is of high quality sound as well as extra ordinary content mixed in languages of Chichewa and English.

Jay Jay C came into urban music limelight as a young dancehall artist in 2015 when he released an album known as ‘Kupanga dzina’ which comprised of songs like ‘Iwe maliro and Dzakapangira’ which saw him winning the 2016 Urban Music Party (UMP) awards as best new comer and best dancehall artist.

