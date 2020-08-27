Jomo says can no longer afford to sponsor Ntopwa: Club to disband

August 27, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Blantyre-based TNM Super League side Ntopwa FC  will bite the dust as its owner Jomo Osman says he can no longer bankroll the club.

Osman: Nyekhwe

Osman said his business has been affected hence the decision to cut sponsorship for the Amagheto Kids, as they are popularly known.

“There are a lot of things that have happened and I am afraid I cannot continue to sponsor the club,” he said.

Ntopwa were promoted to the top-flight league at the start of the 2019 season after finishing  second in the second-tier Southern Region Football League Premier Division.

To their credit, Ntopwa survived relegation in their only maiden season.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ChikadzaKuwani
ChikadzaKuwani
3 hours ago

Mgodi wa pa Limbe bus depot wagumuka! Ndalama zakuba chifukwa cha ukadeti sizipezekanso! Ndende ikuyitana! Kalanga ine nanga munthu angatani?

0
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
4 hours ago

Ya ndalama zokuba zayamba kusowa, Makomo atsekeka. Shame.

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
SuperSport kicks off football season with FA Community Shield: Available on DStv , GOtv

The battle for honours of the 2020-21 English Premier League season is set to begin in earnest on September 12...

Close