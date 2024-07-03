Joshua Chisa Mbele reflects on streams of lies after SKC mourning period ends

In a Facebook post, prominent personality Joshua Chisa Mbele has reflected on the end of the official mourning period for the late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC). The 21 – days’ morning period which President Lazarus Chakwera had declared on 11th June ended this week on Monday, 1st July.

Mbele expressed that while the pain and anxiety over SKC’s passing has no limits, he feels it is now appropriate to respond to “rude and opportunistic behavior”, exhibited by some individuals who invented and spread conspiracy theories and pelted insults on innocent targets.

Mbele revealed that despite silently mourning SKC, he also felt immense pain seeing the barrage of “insults and accusations” directed at current President Lazarus Chakwera. He noted that while the previous MCP regime had a reputation for being a “killing machine,” the current generation should not be labeled as equally murderous, as those “murderous champions are all gone.”

Importantly, Mbele shared his own personal experiences with the current administration, stating that he has been arrested three times and severely beaten, with officials eager to report that they had “dealt with Joshua.” However, Mbele recounted that when he met face-to-face with President Chakwera, the President apologized on behalf of the administration for what had happened. Mbele said this brought tears to his eyes.

Stressing the importance of resilience, Mbele called for understanding, acceptance of apologies, and reconciliation, urging people not to “live in hate and bitterness.” Regarding the investigation into the plane crash that took SKC’s life, Mbele stated unequivocally that it was a pure accident and that Chakwera had nothing to do with it, as the current President is “more aggrieved” by the incident.

Mbele concluded by expressing his bewilderment at the “numerous conspiracy theories” and “different versions of lies” that some Malawians have been “capable of inventing” about the events surrounding SKC’s passing.

