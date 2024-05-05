Journalists chase away MCP cadres at World Press Freedom Day march

Journalists have chased away ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres this morning in Mangochi who joined the World Press Freedom Day march in full party regalia.

The MCP supporters were following minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu who participated in the march.

But this did not please the journalists who claimed the party cadres were simply politicising and hijacking a noble cause.

Media practitioners from various media platforms in the country have today converged in Mangochi to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day. Activities include a Freedom March from PUMA filling station at the boma to Fort Johnson Hotel, a debate on media freedom and a gala dinner and sward ceremony later in the evening. The localised theme for the World Press Freedom Day which falls on May 3, is Guardians of Democracy: Championing Media Independence for Credible Elections’

Minister of information Kunkuyu said the government is committed to promoting media freedom in the country. Kunkuyu said as the nation edges towards the 2025 general election, the media has a responsibility to promote the rights of the people to vote through awareness.

British High Commissioner to Malawi Fiona Ritchie challenged media practitioners in the country to write more stories on democracy as one way of enlightening Malawians about their rights in order for them to ably participate in the affairs of the country. She said this during the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) at Fort Johnstone Hotel in Mangochi. “You need to write more stories that deepen and promote democracy to keep Malawians informed about what the democratic world demands for them to effectively participate in development activities,” she urged. Ritchie also challenged the media to write stories on environment to keep Malawians informed the importance of the same and how they can protect it to avert problems that occur due to the depletion of environment.

