Joyce Banda guards disarmed: Malawi govt spokesman says ‘she is not special one’

July 4, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 2 Comments

Malawi Government has disarmed the security officers that immediate past president Joyce Banda has been using and she has bitterly complained that she struggles  to ger her benefits including security,  vehicles and gratuity since leaving office after her loss in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Joyce Banda: Her security detail disarmed

Banda’s  spokesman Andekuche Chanthunya confirmed the the security objects were taken away  compromising the security of the former president, fondly called JB, ahead of  the 2019 Tripartite Elections in which she has expressed interest to run.

The former president’s security detail were asked to surrender firearms and rounds of ammunition.

The seized devices were handed over to National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe

Chanthunya said the withdraw of guns and failure to allocate vehicles to  JB  is contrary to Presidential Prviledges Act.

“The former president is using personal vehicles despite the Presidential Prviledges Act stating otherwise,” said Banda’s spokesman.

But government spokesman Nicholous Dausi said  Banda should stop behaving like a cry baby on any issue.

He said if she had any query on her terminal benefits she should follow up with  relevant authorities.

“Whar is so special with Joyce Band that she always complaints about her benefits?” wondered Dausi.

Dausi said  Malawi’s first female president  should follow State etiquette and protocol to claiming her benefits.

Banda has been moving with armed police bodyguards during her Peoples Party (PP) political campaigns of late.

The Constitution does not state the number of guards to be provided to a former president upon leaving office.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Cognitive DIssonance TheoryGIRIMOTI Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Cognitive DIssonance Theory
Guest
Cognitive DIssonance Theory

Dausi if you were not given what was due to you wouldn’t you complain and this withdraw why now?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
GIRIMOTI
Guest
GIRIMOTI

malawi ndi wa mtendere musaope azakhali!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes