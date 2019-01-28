Joyce Mvula ‘a threat all round’: Coach for Manchester Thunder hails Malawi shooter

Manchester Thunder head coach Karen Greig has hailed Malawi netball shooter Joyce Mvula after her brilliant performance when they outclassed Strathclyde Sirens in the Super League at the weekend, saying she is on her game.

Greig , the former England shooter, said in her game tactics, Mvula played a pivotal role for the victory and has come of age in the third season at the club.

“Last year we added to Mvula’s game, her movement and ball distribution has improved – that’s key now as she’s not just a holding shooter. She’s able to open up space in the circle and create a new rotation, so she is a threat all round.

“It will be difficult for any team to turn around and say ‘this is how we are going to shut her down’ because of the different elements she has now got to her game,” Greig told BBC Sport.

Mvula is at the Black and Yellows for a third season, after impressing in her first two seasons.

The 24-year-old won two awards at the Thunder 2018 Awards ceremony, including Players’ Player of the Year.

Debbie Hallas, Manchester Thunder managing director, told Sky Sports that Mvula “really grew in confidence in 2018.”

Mvula, a former Blue Eagles Sisters shooter, was spotted two years ago by the Manchester Thunder at the 2014 Commonwealth Games after being swayed by her five-star display.

She was born on April 15 1994 and is sixth born of eight in her family . She was born from a father who was a police officer and her mother, a house wife. Mvula has grown up in different areas across the country due to her father’s constant transfers as a civil servant.

Mvula is Malawi’s second netball export overseas after Mwawi Kumwenda. The lanky shooter was followed by another shooter-cum-defender, Laureen Ngwira who is playing in England Super League London Pulse.

