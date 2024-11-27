JSC corruption probe on Judge Ken Manda delayed, investigation likely to spill into 2025

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has disclosed that the investigation into corruption allegations against High Court Commercial Division Judge Kenan Manda and child justice magistrate Diana Mangwana is yet to commence and could extend into 2025.

JSC Secretary Irene Chikapa revealed that the investigation will begin only after the Commission concludes its call for public submissions of information and evidence on December 5, 2024.

“We extended the period for submissions to 14 working days. The Commission will meet after December 5 to analyze the information and strategize on the way forward. However, with the festive holidays approaching, it is likely the process will continue into January 2025,” Chikapa explained.

The JSC launched a special investigative process on October 31, 2024, following allegations by lawyer Alexious Kamangila against Judge Manda, other judges, and the judiciary in general. Additionally, 11 women lodged complaints with the Chief Justice’s office against Magistrate Mangwana, accusing her of being compromised in a child justice case.

Chikapa said the Commission is relying solely on public submissions and hopes significant evidence will be provided before the December 5 deadline.

While the JSC initially aimed to conclude the investigation within four weeks, Chikapa emphasized the complexity of the cases and the need for thorough analysis of the information collected.

The allegations against Judge Manda involve three cases he handled, while the complaint against Magistrate Mangwana relates to one case.

The delay has raised concerns about the credibility and efficiency of the investigative process. Observers are urging the JSC to ensure that the matter is handled with transparency and that justice is served without undue delays.

