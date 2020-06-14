Judge Mkandawire grants injunction against Chief Justice forced leave: Orders judicial review

High Court judge Charles Mkandawile has granted an injunction and leave for judicial review restraining President Peter Mutharika and Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara from effecting their decision to send Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on early retirement based on perceived accumulated leave days.

Judge Mkandawire granted an injunction Sunday and ordered for a judicial review after Association for the Magistrate in Malawi earlier asked Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara to withdraw his public notice urging Chief Justice to proceed on leave pending retirement.

The association’s president Patrick Mwamale told journalist in Blantyre that there are no grounds for Nyirenda to go on leave.

Nyirenda has not responded to the public notice.

