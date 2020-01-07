Judges should deliver ruling on Malawi election case ‘according to God’s righeousness’ – CCAP

General Secretary of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend Levi Nyondo has said they expect the panel of five judges in the Constitutional Court not to be influenced by external forces in coming up with the determination on an election petition challenging the May 21 2019 presidential poll.

Speaking after attending the decommissioning ceremony of Reverend Halmiton Yassin Gama of Mzuzu CCAP of Nkhoma Synod on Sunday, Rev Nyondo and Nkhoma Synod general secretary Reverend Brian Kamwendo said the church wants the judges to be honest, fair and truthful.

“Our messages is that the judges would do according to God’s righteousness,” Nyondo said.

On his part Rev Kamwendo said the church will continue to do its prophetic rile and praying for the welfare of the people.

“We are praying for the judges that God should lead them so that the court outcome is to be honest, fair and truthful,” said Kamwendo.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera are seeking the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential elections that re-elected President Peter Mutharika.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) —a panel of five judges: Justice Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo—are faced with making the most momentous decision any Malawian court has ever made.

The ruling is expected either this month or early February.

