Judiciary calls for patience over midnight order as High Court reviews

Officials from the Judiciary are calling for patience and calm as a High Court judge is reviewing circumstances which led to a Zomba magistrate court to cancel a warrant of arrest for finance services business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira.

The principal magistrate for Zomba, Benedicto Chitsakamile cancelled a warrant of arrest for Mpinganjira on Wednesday midnight, triggering an outcry and questions of bribery in the Judiciary.

This prompted the Judiciary to ask for a court file on the case to review the cancellation which was done illegally.

High Court spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga was still reviewing the court file.

“We have not heard anything from her office. She is still reviewing the case,” said Patemba.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba said he is still waiting for the outcome of the review exercise for him to take another court action on the matter.

