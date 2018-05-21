Judiciary support staff gets 27% pay hike

Government has bowed down to the Judiciary support staff pay hike to accommodate house allowances.

Judiciary support staff union spokesperson Andy Hariwa has said the government has awarded the support staff a 27 per cent salary increase.

“This now puts us at par with the other civil servants and in conformity with the law,” said Hariwa.

Finance ministry spokesperson Davis Saddo also confirmed of the salary increase.

The Judiciary support have time and again held sit in which paralysed the courts in a bid to force the government give them house allowances.

Presenting the proposed budget to Members of Parliament, in the country’s capital Lilongwe Friday, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe disclosed that the Thearies for the country’s junior civil servants go up by 20 percent with senior civil servants getting a 10 percent pay hike.

He also said government had set aside funds to cater to the recruitment of 10,500 primary school teachers, 500 secondary school teachers, and 1,000 medical personnel, a development which would address the country’s public outcry on poor service delivery in education and health sectors.

“Starting from this year, teachers and other personnel will be recruited soon after their graduation. The practice that started in 2013 of recruiting teachers one year after graduation will no longer be necessary,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians will, for the next two weeks, regroup into clusters where they will scrutinize the budgetary allocations, after which the proposed budget will be debated by vote.

