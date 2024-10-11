Justice Manda mutes corruption critics: Obtains injunction against Lawyer Kamangila

In a controversial decision that has sparked widespread criticism, High Court Judge Ken Manda has successfully obtained an injunction against prominent human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila, effectively barring him from making any public statements regarding the judge on social media platforms, particularly Facebook.

This legal move has raised significant concerns about the implications for freedom of expression and the ability to critique the judiciary in Malawi.

The injunction, granted by Judge Simeon Mdeza, comes amidst allegations made by Kamangila suggesting that Justice Manda engaged in corrupt practices. The order prohibits Kamangila from publishing any statements that may be deemed damaging to the judge’s reputation, a directive critics argue undermines the fundamental right to free speech.

Judge Manda’s legal representatives have indicated that the judge is seeking K250 million in damages from Kamangila for alleged defamation due to the lawyer’s social media posts. The legal battle reflects a broader struggle between judicial authority and civil liberties, particularly in a climate where discussions around corruption and accountability are increasingly pertinent.

Human rights advocates have voiced their concerns regarding the injunction, viewing it as a tool to silence dissent and discourage legitimate criticism of the judiciary. They argue that the ability to question and hold public officials accountable is essential in a democratic society, especially given the increasing reports of corruption within various sectors of the government.

Legal experts suggest that such injunctions could set a troubling precedent, potentially chilling the voices of those who seek to expose wrongdoing and advocate for justice. The fear is that this move may deter other lawyers and activists from speaking out against perceived injustices within the legal system.

Kamangila, while unavailable for direct comment, has reportedly expressed his intention to challenge the injunction and continue his advocacy for transparency and accountability within Malawi’s judicial system. He asserts that his comments were made in the interest of promoting justice and highlighting issues of public concern.

As this legal saga unfolds, many will be watching closely to see how it impacts not only the individuals involved but also the broader discourse around corruption and the rule of law in Malawi. The outcome of this case could have lasting implications for the protection of free speech and the public’s ability to engage critically with the institutions that govern them.

