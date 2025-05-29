Justice Slams Mulli Empire: Supreme Court Orders K3 Billion Refund in Shocking Scandal

In a damning blow to Leston Mulli’s business empire, the Supreme Court of Appeal has today ruled that Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Food Products must return a staggering K3 billion to the Malawi Government—plus interest—within 30 days. The ruling marks a decisive win for Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda and a thunderous indictment of the controversial payout made under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

The court’s decision, delivered in Blantyre, lays bare what many have long suspected: that the original K3 billion payout to Mulli’s companies, awarded by the High Court in the aftermath of the 2011 July 20 demonstrations, was not just excessive—it was unjustifiable. The companies had claimed they lost goods during the protests and demanded compensation. They were shamelessly paid billions of taxpayers’ money, and even had the audacity to return to court asking for an eye-watering additional K30 billion.

But this time, justice has caught up.

A panel of eminent justices—Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa and Justices Sylvester Kalembera, John Katsala, Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga, Charles Mkandawire, and Healey Potani—unanimously threw out the companies’ attempts to quash an earlier ruling that allowed the AG to appeal out of time. That attempt, too, came with a cost: the companies must pay for the failed appeal and all previous court expenses.

The Supreme Court has now not only ordered the refund, but also directed that the AG’s contestation of the original claim in the High Court proceed before a new judge within 90 days—sending a clear message that the days of unchecked political patronage and corporate impunity are numbered.

The original payment, made under the DPP government, had reeked of cronyism and corruption—where state coffers were treated as a personal ATM for politically connected businessmen like Mulli. This ruling is more than a legal victory; it is a moral reckoning and a powerful precedent in a country long plagued by politically fueled looting.

For too long, Mulli’s businesses have danced at the edge of scandal—shielded by their links to the corridors of power. Today’s judgment is a much-needed reminder that no one is above the law. Not even Mulli.

Malawians deserve to know that their hard-earned tax money cannot be siphoned off through dubious legal settlements. Justice has finally shown its teeth. And for once, the powerful are being held to account.

