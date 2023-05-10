K400 earns Lilongwe man K33 million in Premier Bet Sports 

Lilongwe-based 27-year-old, Precious Chilipa is smiling after winning K33 million in Premier Bet Sports betting after staking just K400.

Chilipa, who hails from Phembetembe, T/A Kumtumanje in Zomba placed two stakes of K200 which made him to win K16,500 each.

Chilipa, who runs a business of Pool Table, said he is planning to invest the money to buy land to built himself a decent house investing in his transport business.

“It took me some minutes to believe that my tickets have indeed won although I scanned the tickets,” he said. “This money will really play a big part in my life because I had a lot of plans of venturing into serious business and make a number of projects.

“To those who don’t believe that they can win in betting they should believe now but I want to urge them to avoid bet wisely time,” he said.

Premier Bet Commercial Manager for Lilongwe, Trevor Whitaker described Chilipa’s win as amazing news as well as testament to the power of sports betting.

“I wish to congratulate the winner for making it. Our objective is to see people winning and make sure their life is improving.

“Through this money, I believe he will manage to realize his dreams,” Whitaker said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!