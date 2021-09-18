K610m Southern Region U-23 Boltsalt Netball League wraps up this weekend

The journey for this year’s K610 million Southern Region U-23 Boltsalt Netball League is finally set to be wrapped up this tomorrow and Sunday, September 18-19 at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) where the champions will be known.

The competition, which had 10 teams each from 14 districts taking part, commenced in May 2021 and according to the format of the competition, each district has produced one champion for the finals this weekend at regional final stage battle where they will tussle for the championship.

Southern Region Netball Committee general secretary, Charity Gondwe told Nyasa Times that preparations for the 2021 Botsalt grand finale are now over and that all netball followers should expect fireworks from the teams’ performances as players will be focus to impress big team scouts.

She described the 2021 league season as successful in all the areas in terms of performance, discipline as well as administration.

She also disclosed that for the first time since the competition was launched in 2019, it has now managed to produce 5 players who have been drafted into U-20 Malawi national netball team.

The junior Queens are expected to go into camp very soon to start preparing for this year’s Netball Regional 5 competition scheduled to take place in Lesotho.

“Honestly, we’ve made a good achievement in this year’s season and as a committee we are very much proud because the main purpose of this competition is to unearth hidden talent.

This is also what even our sponsors, Netrade Company and Rab Processors have been waiting for us to produce.”

She further said the 14 teams who emerged champions in their respective districts will be divided into four groups on Saturday to fight for qualification into the semi final stage which will be played on Sunday.

The semi finalists winners will later clash in the final on the same day to identify the overall champions.

During the two days, netball spectators are expected to win more prizes from Rab Processors such as branded T-shirts, caps, drinks and other items.

