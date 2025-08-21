Kabambe, Atupele Set for Showdown as Chakwera and Mutharika Shun Debate

All eyes tonight will be on Dalitso Kabambe of UTM and Atupele Muluzi of the United Democratic Front (UDF) as the two youthful candidates face off in the first 2025 presidential debate in Lilongwe—an event already overshadowed by the dramatic withdrawal of President Lazarus Chakwera and former president Peter Mutharika.

By close of business yesterday, only Kabambe and Atupele had confirmed their participation, setting the stage for what could be a two-man duel on the economy, governance, and social services. Former president Joyce Banda of the People’s Party, the only female candidate in the race, said she would decide this morning whether to attend.

Big Names Pull Out

In a move that has sparked public criticism, both Chakwera and Mutharika—the two political heavyweights who dominated the last decade of Malawi politics—confirmed they will not appear.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jessie Kabwila said Chakwera’s absence was based on the need for “an inclusive and consultative process” to ensure credibility of the debates.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadric Namalomba went further, dismissing the debates as biased and claiming that “some candidates are given questions in advance.” He said Malawians care about delivery, not “empty promises.”

Ironically, both Chakwera and Mutharika actively took part in presidential debates when they were in opposition.

Spotlight on Kabambe and Atupele

With the two political giants missing, attention shifts squarely onto Kabambe and Atupele, who represent fresh generational leadership.

Atupele, son of former president Bakili Muluzi, confirmed yesterday that he is ready to engage the nation on policy and ideas. Kabambe, through UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala, also assured voters that he will be on stage.

Organisers say tonight’s debate is designed to give Malawians clarity on what different candidates have to offer. It will focus on three burning issues: the economy, good governance, and provision of social services.

Mixed Signals from Banda

Joyce Banda said she remained undecided as she was still conducting rallies in the Eastern Region and had not received a formal written invitation. “I will know in the morning whether I will attend,” she told Nation.

Organisers Defend Process

Golden Matonga, chairperson of the 2025 Presidential Debates Task Force, dismissed claims of bias and insisted the process is fair.

“All candidates who signed contracts were given issue papers on the topics to be discussed. Nobody has been given questions in advance,” she said, adding that debates remain one of the few platforms for candidates to be accountable to voters.

The task force comprises respected organisations including the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, MISA Malawi, Public Affairs Committee, Malawi Law Society, and National Youth Council of Malawi, among others.

What’s at Stake Tonight

While the absence of Chakwera and Mutharika has raised questions about accountability from the country’s top contenders, analysts say tonight’s showdown between Kabambe and Atupele could reshape the narrative of the campaign.

For voters, it will be a chance to see how the two leaders intend to rescue the economy, reform governance, and improve public services in a country desperate for change.

As history has shown, debates can make or break candidates. And with the big names out, tonight’s spotlight belongs to Kabambe and Atupele.

