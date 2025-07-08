Kabambe Rallies UTM Faithful with Bold Promise to Restore Malawi’s Lost Glory

In a political season charged with anxiety and anticipation, UTM Party President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has stormed the campaign trail with a bold promise: to rescue Malawi from the throes of economic misery and governance decay by restoring what he calls the nation’s “lost glory.”

Addressing multitudes at Mswaswa Primary School in Zomba and later at Namasimba Ground in Nancholi, Blantyre, Kabambe – popularly known as DK – painted a sobering picture of a nation brought to its knees by failed leadership. Flanked by senior UTM officials, Kabambe took direct aim at the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing it of betrayal and incompetence after 61 years of independence.

“Malawi was once ahead of many African countries, including China, in terms of development. But today, we rank fourth among the poorest nations in the world,” Kabambe charged, his voice slicing through the evening air during a candlelight memorial in honour of the late UTM founding president, Saulos Chilima.

In Zomba’s whistle-stop rallies covering Matiya and Likangala, Kabambe lamented the crumbling health systems, chronic water shortages, and what he described as the catastrophic mismanagement of the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP). “The people are jobless, hopeless and hungry. Their homes have no electricity or water. We cannot let this suffering continue,” he said.

On September 16, Kabambe wants Malawians to make a decisive choice: to elect a leader with vision and economic muscle. He pledged sweeping reforms — from revitalizing agriculture, mining and manufacturing, to drastically revaluing the local currency by “removing two zeros.” His message was simple but strong: UTM is ready to govern alone, and we will win.

Responding to swirling rumours of UTM aligning with the DPP and AFORD, Kabambe firmly dismissed the speculation: “We are not in any coalition. We are contesting solo and we are confident of victory.”

Also weighing in was UTM firebrand Patricia Kaliati, who questioned the purpose of celebrating 61 years of independence when “there is no food on the table, no money in pockets, and no jobs for the youth.”

The rally climaxed with a solemn yet emotionally charged candlelight memorial service for the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, who died in a tragic plane crash in the Chikangawa Forest last June. As thousands of supporters lit candles and sang in unison, the message from Kabambe and the UTM was clear: from grief must rise a new dawn of leadership, purpose, and hope.

As the sun sets on the MCP’s tenure, UTM is banking on the spirit of change — and the memory of Chilima — to ignite a movement it says will take Malawi back to greatness.

