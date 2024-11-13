Kabambe says Malawi’s economy is ‘shambolic and in disaster’

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, has harshly criticized the current state of Malawi’s economy, calling it “shambolic and a disaster,” and arguing that only a visionary leader can address the country’s crises.

Kabambe highlighted several severe economic issues, including the ongoing fertilizer shortage, foreign exchange crisis, and food insecurity, which he claims are the worst Malawi has faced in its history. He pointed out that the country’s GDP growth rate has been stagnating at a dismal 1-2% over the past four years, the worst since Malawi gained independence in 1964.

“This is the worst GDP growth rate Malawi has achieved since independence,” Kabambe stated, condemning the government’s failure to foster economic growth or improve living standards for citizens. He emphasized that under normal circumstances, a country should not face such a combination of crises simultaneously.

Kabambe, who is now a presidential hopeful for the UTM, blamed the government for a “culture of wastefulness” and lamented the lack of effective leadership at the helm. However, he remained optimistic, stating that the situation is “redeemable” if Malawians choose to replace the current government at the ballot in 2025.

“The solution won’t come on a silver platter, but it’s in our hands as a nation. Malawians must make the right choice next year,” Kabambe said, signaling his intent to lead the nation toward economic recovery.

Kabambe, a development economist, also stressed the need for comprehensive policy reforms, including revisiting fiscal, monetary, and exchange rate policies to align them with the current economic challenges.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, Kabambe’s words are sure to resonate with a nation facing mounting economic challenges. His call for visionary leadership offers a glimpse of the hope he believes can lead Malawi to recovery.

