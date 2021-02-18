Kabambe takes his DPP presidential bid  to Mwanza, Neno

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor Daliso Kabambe who is poised to compete against other members of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

during the party’s elective convention for presidency, has met the party’s district committee members in Mwanza and Neno where he urged them to rally behind him.

The move is in a bid to garner more grassroot support for the party’s presidential race.

Accompanied the party’s regional executive members for the South, among them the national director of women Bertha Nachuma, Kabambe assured DPP followers that the party is going to bounce back into power.

Kabambe said has got the capacity to develop the country owing to his vast experience in civil service and also his knowledge on issues of finance and economy having worked both as the budget director and the central bank governor.

He said DPP is the only party that has shown to have the welfare of people at heart having achieved both on governance and economical front during its tenure.

Kabambe vowed to continue with such policies should he succeed former president Peter Mutharika and eventually become the country’s leader.

“We have a chance to get back to power as a party. What is needed is for us to work together to strengthen our party.

“It is obvious that what Malawians were promised by the current regime is not what is on the ground and every well-meaning Malawian should realise now that they have been cheated by this regime,” said Kabambe.

DPP supporters were seen wearing T-shirts with Kabambe’s portrait emblazoned on the chest and a caption ‘DK2025’ apparently standing for Daliso Kabambe 2025.

Kabambe was introduced on political podium December last year when he was welcomed into the party at its Southern Region Headquarters , a move others said was former president Mutharika’s tactic to bring in his successor.

He is expected to battle it out with Kondwani Nankhumwa ( DPP vice-president for the South), Bright Msaka (DPP vice-president for the Eastern Region) and former minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha.

DPP lost in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika’s then estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket.

Peter Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012, propelling the party to victory in the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

