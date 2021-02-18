Kabambe takes his DPP presidential bid  to Mwanza, Neno

February 18, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor Daliso Kabambe who is poised to compete against other members of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kabambe in Mwanza on campaign trail for DPP presidency
Kabambe meeting DPP officials who would be delegates to convention
Kabambe meeting DPP officials who would be delegates to convention

during the party’s elective convention for presidency, has met the party’s district  committee members in Mwanza and Neno where he urged them to rally behind him.

The move is in a bid to garner more grassroot support  for the party’s presidential race.

Accompanied the party’s  regional executive members for the South, among  them the national director of women Bertha Nachuma, Kabambe assured   DPP followers that the party is going to bounce back into power.

Kabambe said has got the capacity to develop the country owing to his  vast experience in  civil service and also his knowledge  on issues of finance and economy having worked both as the budget director and the central bank governor.

He said DPP is the only party that has shown to have the welfare of people at heart having achieved both on  governance and economical front during its tenure.

Kabambe vowed to continue with such policies should he succeed  former president Peter Mutharika and eventually become the country’s leader.

“We have a chance to get back to power as a party. What is needed is for us to work together to strengthen our party.

“It is obvious that what  Malawians were promised by the current regime is not what is on the ground and  every well-meaning Malawian should realise  now that they have been cheated  by this regime,” said Kabambe.

DPP supporters were seen wearing T-shirts with Kabambe’s portrait emblazoned on the chest and a caption ‘DK2025’ apparently standing for Daliso Kabambe 2025.

Kabambe  was introduced on political podium  December last year when he was  welcomed into the party at its Southern Region Headquarters , a move others  said was  former president Mutharika’s tactic to bring in  his successor.

He is expected to battle it out with Kondwani Nankhumwa ( DPP vice-president for the South), Bright Msaka (DPP vice-president for the Eastern Region) and former minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha.

DPP lost in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika’s then estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket.

Peter Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012, propelling the party to victory in the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

Nanga mmene zikuonekeramu pa chithunzipa ndiye bola kungosiya .Komiti ngati anamfedwa mmabenchi.

Nyekhwe the Nyex
Nyekhwe the Nyex
2 hours ago

2025 boma

