Kabwila welcomes back Malawi Queens, calls for unity in netball fratenity

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) Member of parliament for Salima North West and parliamentary women caucus chair, Jessie Kabwila has called on all netball fratenity in the country to remain united and avoid pointing fingers to each other following the dismal performance of Malawi National Netball team in the just ended 2017 World Fast5 Netball Series tournament in Australia.

Kabwila, who is the only top person who welcomed the Queens on their way back from Australia, was speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday after meeting with the team which travelled to the tournament.

It was very embarassing to note that despite carrying the Malawi flag in Melbourne, Australia there was no any top represetatives sent from the Ministry of Sports or Malawi Sports Council to welcome the Queens at KIA.

In her remarks, Kabwila lamented that it is very unfortunate that Malawians have decided to be throwing stones to the players and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) for the poor performance instead of showing them love and seat down with them and find out where we went wrong so that together we can come up with a concret solution to the discovered problem.

“Its a reality that our girls didn’t leave home and go to Australia to loose, they tried their best but it was just unlucky that they failed to make us proud so let the players know that we stand with them regardless of what happenes. As Malawians we should leave the loss behind, investigate the weakness point and encourage all the players that if they did it in the past , they can also do it better again in the coming competitions,” said Kabwila.

She however asked the Minister of Labour, Youth, and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila to be the first person to love the netball team as it is the only team which has delivered good results to the nation compared to other sporting descipline instead of discouraging the team.

“This is the right time where the team needed our total support by welcoming them at the airport in large numbers especially when they lose because they feel motivated not leaving them alone that’s not good. They faught a good fight and we all know this so why should we treat them as if they are not our children?,” added Kabwila.

Malawi lost all its matches at the Fast5 competition including frendlies and finished on the bottom.

