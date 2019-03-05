Kachali says MCP is change Malawi needs: Chakwera wants abuse of police, teachers to stop

March 5, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali says he endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera because he believes he is an agent of change and transformation that the country needs beyond May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Kachali (right) endorses Chakwera for president

Kachali was speaking during a joint rally MCP held with his Freedom Party in Mzimba.

He said for Malawi to progress it will need leaders with the welfare if people at heart not those for self aggrandisement.

“Malawi requires what we call change. Chakwera and the MCP represent the the transformative change that we need. Make no mistake, vote for Chakwera,” said Kachali.

In his address, Chakwera condemned what he called abuse of police officer and teachers in the country by parties in power.

“If there are people who are suffering in this country are teachers and police officers,” said Chakwera.

“Their welfare is not taken seriously. Their contributions to the country are not rewarded, but they are abused  all the time to fulfil the interests of government. We want  this to change,” he said.

The presidential hopeful said everyone should be valued and work professionally.

Toka
Guest
Toka

Ndie paja Khumbo akapanga endorse munthu….amene ali m’boma mtengo umaterera.

Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

What can Kachali, the hospital beds thief, advise Malawians? Ndimayenda pakhomo pa amanu?

bwanji
Guest
bwanji

Munganya uyu ndi chiwewe , ichi wa kuchita wakuchimanya yayi

