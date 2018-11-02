Kachere Rehabilitation Centre sounds SOS on ambulance

Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre has appealed to people in the country to provide the facility with an ambulance after the institution’s only available ambulance was involved in a road accident in Thyolo.

The ambulance was involved in an accident on October 8, 2018 and left the vehicle in a beyond- repair condition, thus crippling operations of the centre.

Kachere Rehabilitation Centre Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sydney Ndembe said in the absence of the ambulance, it has been difficult for the centre to carry out its operations.

“The only ambulance we had overturned on the Thyolo – Makwasa Road and it is a complete wreck with no possibility of having it back on the road,” Ndembe said.

“The centre used the vehicle to carry patients to and from hospitals in times of need and also when we needed to purchase food and other items for the centre,” he added.

Ndembe, therefore, appealed to the general public and well-wishers to rescue the centre by donating an ambulance or any other utility vehicle which could be used as an ambulance.

Kachere Rehabilitation Centre is the only rehabilitation facility in the country treating patients through physiotherapy after suffering from different physical disability conditions such as stroke, arthritis, back pain and others.

