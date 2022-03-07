Kakhobwe joines Civo after Bullets fallout

Civo United have signed former Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe barely a week after he was left out in the team’s squad for the 2022/23 TNM Super League season.

The Malawi National Football Team goalkeeper was unveiled on Monday at his new club.

In an interview, Civo general secretary Ronald Chiwaula confirmed the news, saying they will offer his a contract.

“Kakhobwe is an experienced goalkeeper who has won cup and league titles. His vast experience will be crucial to our team,” he said.

The former Bvumbwe Research goalkeeper and defender Miracle Gabeya fell out of favour at the People’s Team for openly defying to sign a contract amid concern on signing on fee.

However, Bullets hinted that the door was not shut for the duo. Gabeya has since joined rivals Mighty Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles have signed former Bullets and TN Stars defender Ian Chinyama.

Chinyama has signed a three-year contract with the Malawi Police Service outfit ahead of the TNM Super League kick off

He was unveiled on Saturday by the clubs chairperson Alexander Ngwala, joining another former Bullets defender Sankhani Mkandawire who was offloaded alongside seasoned campaigners Chiukepo Msowoya, Chimango Chirwa, Zicco Mkanda, Bright Munthali, Pilirani Zonda, Nelson Kangunje and Dalitso Sailesi.

Blue Eagles survived relegation by the skin of the teeth after beating Wanderers 3-1 on the last day of the season.

