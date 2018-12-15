Kaliati, Kambala, Usi vying for top UTM posts: Founders Masangwi, Msowoya, Makondi not contesting

As the UTM Party goes to its first-ever elective conference on Monday December 17 2018 in Lilonhwe , founding president of United Transformation Party (UTP), Newton Kambala and Michael Usi, leader of Wodyazake Alibe Mlandu network will be vying for the positions of treasurer general and director of strategic planning in UTM, respectively, as some founders of the party are not running for positions.

Masangwi: Not contesting

According to published reports, interim chairperson Noel Masangwi, interim treasurer general Richard Makondi, Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya, have all indicated that they will not vie for any position but remain staunch members of the UTM.

They all claim they have contributed enough in the party politics.

But Kambala, a wealthy businessman who cut his political teeth when he registered UTP coming from the private sector, said since UTP merged into UTM, he would contest for the position of UTM treasurer general.

While Usi who was reported to be seeking the position of vice president, is vying for the position of director of strategic planning inUTM.

The highlights of the convention would be to elect office bearers, ratify the party’s constitution and part of its manifesto.

State Vice-President Saulos Chilima is expected to vie for the position of the party’s president, while the interim secretary general Patricia Kaliati and interim publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti-Malunga are seeking to legitimise their positions.

UTM was registered as a political party early last month after the court ordered the registrar of political parties to register theparty when he had rejected its applications because of the name.

