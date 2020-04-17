Kalilani is new Malawi chief spy: Thodi appointed PS at Energy Ministry

President Peter Mutharika has appointed of Kenam Kalilani – a digital money and ICT expert –as the chief of the country’s spy agency, Nyasa Times can exclusively reveal.

Kalilani was the Deputy Director of the financial crimes busting agency Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) after a secondment from Reserve Bank of Malawi from 2016 where he worked as project analyst.

The new spy chief, who has vast training and experience working in online money tracking systems, replaces formerMalawi Revenue Authority’s (MRA) head of administration and former Chief Immigration Officer, Elvis Thodi, at National Intelligence Services (formerly National Intelligence Bureau -NIB) as director general.

Thodi, the former Police Commissioner and director of research at the National Police Headquarters, has been redeployed to Ministry of Energy as Principal Secretary .

Kalilani has an MBA from ESAMI and certification for Telecommunication Business Information System .

Nyasa Times has further established that Kalilani has been handling Reserve Banks Mobile Financial Services and data transfer systems for the 15 years before he moved to FIU.

