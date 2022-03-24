Kalindo pushes for the arrest, prosecution of K10m tollgate theft suspects

Politician turned rights activist Bon Kalindo has threatened to lead protests to force government arrest and prosecute those involved in the stealing of K10 million from tollgates.

Kalindo said it was surprising that the Roads Fund Administration has just interdicted the six suspected fraudsters instead of prosecuting them.

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives executive director Silvester Namiwa said apart from prosecuting the six suspects, Roads Fund Administration should recover all the money suspected to have been stolen.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) says enhancing electronic payments in road tolling on country’s toll gates along the M1 road is critical to safeguarding tax payers money from abuse.

CSAT Executive Director, Willy Kambwandira was reacting to reports that millions have been looted at Chingeni Toll Plaza in Ntcheu, five months after tolling begun in Malawi.

Acknowledging the issue at hand, Roads Fund Administration spokesperson, Masauko Mngwaluko, says about K10m has been misappropriated at both Chingeni Toll Plaza in Ntcheu and Kalinyeke Toll gate in Dedza and investigations are on-going to establish the full extent of the fraud.

