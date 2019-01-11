Kamlepo predicts DPP, Mutharika victory in Malawi 2019 elections

Firebrand politician and Rumphi East Member of Parliament (MP), Kamlepo Kalua, has said that based on the prevailing political climate, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its torchbearer, President Peter Mutharika are headed for a stunning victory in the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections.

Featuring on Times TV ‘Tchutchutchu’ chat show with Ian Nankhuni, the former People’s Party (PP) vice president for northern region and Member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kalua, renowned for his frank talk, observed that DPP and Mutharika will reap the benefits of a weak and fragmented opposition in the next polls.

He said if opposition political parties are not forming an electoral partnership ahead of the polls in May, there is no way any opposition political party or presidential candidate can topple DPP and Mutharika.

“I am a member of the People’s Party, yes, but mark my words as things are currently, DPP and Mutharika are obvious winners,” said Mutharika.

In a rare gesture of appreciation, Kalua who played a pivotal role in helping to champion multi-party democracy and contested in the first presidential race in a democracy which ousted dictator Kamuzu Banda in 1994 won by Bakili Muluzi, praised President Mutharika for his political tolerance.

“It is generally believed that political tolerance is accepting and respecting the basic rights and civil liberties of persons and groups whose viewpoints differ from one’s own. President Mutharika embodies the values of democracy and good governance. He is the most tolerant President Malawi has ever had,” said Kalua.

The PP politician observed that the President has maintained patience and levelheadedness in the face of demeaning and dehumanizing insults by some opposition leaders.

Kalua said there have been no politically-motivated arrests of opposition figures in Malawi since the President ascended to power in 2014, which he said was worthy praising.

He said through his political tolerance and good governance, the President had restored donor confidence in Malawi.

Turning to opposition leaders, he rebuked them for practicing politics of insults amongst themselves, saying the oppositions needed to drive the same political agenda if they were to unseat the ruling party and President Mutharika.

He accused UTM leader and State vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima of “running for the presidency in May merely out of greed without the genuine desire to selflessly serve the people of Malawi”.

Kalua also took a swipe at Leader of Opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for abandoning the Church in favour of politics.

Chakwera is the erstwhile President of the Assemblies of God Church in Malawi. He is also a presidential contender under the MCP banner.

In a related development, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chihana has also observed that the opposition is headed to defeat the way they are divided.

Addressing a rally in his Rumphi Central constituency, Chihana said for opposition to dislodge DPP from power, they should have a shared common cause.

Chihana said with a dozen of presidential candidate, the opposition will split votes and give DPP a chance to hold the balance of power.

