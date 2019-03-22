Kampepuza fatal accident kills 17: Scores injured

March 22, 2019 Nyasa Times/Mana Be the first to comment

Malawi Police have confirmed that 17 people have died in a road accident Friday morning at Kampepuza trading centre in Ntcheu.

Scene of accident

Tragic accident 17 feared dead

According to the Police Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ntcheu, Hastings Chigaru, a truck coming from Lilongwe to Balaka hit stationary minibuses and traders along the road.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, who was passing through the place, assisted in mobilising vehicles from the District Council and transporting the injured to the hospital.

Cause of the accident is not yet known according to Police. They have since arrested the driver of the truck and are yet to establish the cause of the accident

Many have been seriously injured.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated

Reported by Ntcheu District Information Officer (DIO), Grace Kapatuka.

