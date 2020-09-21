Kampondeni says Chakwera ready with new board appointments

September 21, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President,  Pastor Sean Kampondeni  has announced that President Lazarus Chakwera will release names of members of 60 boards in the next 48 hours  as part of completing the nine-party Tonse Alliance-led administration transition process.

Kampondeni: Hints on new boards appointment

Kampondeni announced this  at the weekly briefing currently underway at Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe.

The appointees will be encouraged to implement legislative and administrative reforms in various institutions to prepare for the roll-out of Tonse Alliance promises.

Bollard
Bollard
2 hours ago

What’s this?

Mzungu Dala
Mzungu Dala
4 hours ago

Awaiting with bated breath 🙏🙊

