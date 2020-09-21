Kampondeni says Chakwera ready with new board appointments

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, Pastor Sean Kampondeni has announced that President Lazarus Chakwera will release names of members of 60 boards in the next 48 hours as part of completing the nine-party Tonse Alliance-led administration transition process.

Kampondeni announced this at the weekly briefing currently underway at Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe.

The appointees will be encouraged to implement legislative and administrative reforms in various institutions to prepare for the roll-out of Tonse Alliance promises.

