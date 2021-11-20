Kamuzu Academy Celebrates 40 years Anniversary

Malawi’s epitome of high quality education, the Eaton of Africa, Kamuzu Academy on Saturday celebrated 40 years of its existence and service delivery at the famous and historic Mtunthama in Kasungu.

Founding President late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda established the institution in November of 1981 and since its inception, the school has managed to produce a cream of professionals currently contributing to the social and economic development of the country.

In his remarks at the occasion, President Lazarus Chakwera advised Kamuzu Academy students to always strive and not to be a generation that refuses to take responsibility of their actions.

The president emphasized that the culture of refusing to take responsibility is a recipe for national crisis.

Chakwera said our continued failure as a nation to be responsible for ourselves is what has destroyed our society.

“Taking responsibility for oneself is not easy, but no nation can be built without that foundation. As a nation, we cannot have good media if our schools do not produce journalists who regard what they write as a sacred responsibility.

“We cannot have good health care if our schools do not produce doctors who regard their patients as a sacred responsibility. We cannot have good government if our schools do not produce public servants who regard public office as a sacred responsibility,” added President Chakwera

“We cannot have good roads if our schools do not produce engineers who regard the lives of motorists as a sacred responsibility. I submit to you that if you come out of this school having not learnt what your responsibilities are, or having learnt to take care of those responsibilities, or having learnt to take responsibility for failing to attend to your responsibilities then you will come out having learnt nothing.”

Chakwera said when Malawians start to take responsibility for themselves and the country, “we will build for ourselves a new Malawi that is self-reliant as envisioned in Malawi 2063.”

“My prayer is that you will be the generation that learns to be responsible enough to tell the truth, responsible enough to refuse the bribe, responsible enough to admit your mistake, responsible enough to forgive a wrong.

“Responsible enough to protect what is yours from theft and protect what is not yours from abuse, responsible enough to vote, responsible enough to help a fellow Malawian succeed and celebrate them when they do,” Chakwera said.

Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa hailed management of Kamuzu Academy for carrying on the founder’s dream which is in line with the ministry’s vision of ensuring that every person has access to quality education.

Kamuzu Academy First Head Boy Harold Kachaje thanked the founder’s vision to invest in the school despite resistance from some quarters who then deemed the initiative as expensive.

On the contrary, said Kachaje, the school has managed to produce human resource that is crucial to the development of the country.

“The establishment of Kamuzu Academy has more than vindicated the founder of the school,” he said.

