Kamuzu Academy gearing up for 2020 Science Fair

This year’s National Schools Science Fair (NSSF) will take place from June 28 to 1st July, 2020 at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu. This is an annual event where secondary schools, both government and private, come together to showcase scientific innovations and only students are allowed to make presentations at the fair.

Organisers of the event are on a countrywide tour of sensitising science teachers on how best they can come up with competitive scientific innovations.

On Monday, they were at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu sensitizing teachers from the Northern Education Division (NED).

Among other things, the organisers are highlighting the objectives of the fair which include encouraging creativity and innovation among students, enabling and encouraging students to explain daily life experiences and encouraging positive attitude towards science.

They are also proving guidelines on projects to be conducted where they are emphasising that displays must be creative and innovative, should encourage explanation of daily life experiences, should stimulate positive attitudes towards science, should show originality and should aim at solving problems faced in the communities and Malawi as a whole.

Schools will compete in five categories namely Environment and Climate Change, Energy, Health, Value Addition and Preservation as well as Science, Technology and Innovations.

A science teacher from Chibavi Community Day Secondary School, Noel Mhone, who attended the sensitisation meeting at Katoto Secondary School, told Nyasa Times he was glad that the meeting was well patronised; an indication that the number of participating schools from NED is likely to increase this year.

“Increase in number of participating schools will be a nice development as it shows that more and more learners are involved in science innovations.

“Another good thing about this year’s fair is that the top 15 winners will be invited to the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) where they will be helped in commercializing their projects.

“In fact, this will start with the top 15 of last year’s schools fair and I am happy that my students from Chibavi CDSS will go to MUST with a project on specialised app calculators which they showcased last year,” explained Mhone.

Press Trust, Lab Enterprises, National Commission for Science and Technology, Malawi Bureau of Standards and the Malawi University for Science and Technology are some of the sponsors for this year’s fair.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :