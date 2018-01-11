Kamuzu Barracks to have new executive committee

FISD Challenge Cup reigning Kings and former TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks have announced that the Executive Committee that won the club its first ever League title some two seasons ago has been dissolved.

Club Patron Mabvuto Chimbayo confirmed the development with the local press on Thursday.

Chimbayo said this is effective Tuesday 9th January 2018.

“Indeed we have dissolved the committee after we discovered that some members have stayed for for more years in their respective positions” Chimbayo is quoted as saying.

“In addition, there were gaps in the committee as some members were dormant so we will begin the new season with a fresh committee” he added.

According to Daily Times Newspaper findings, the reason for dissolving the committee is because the outgoing committee has been paying game bonuses to players which is contrary to other military team.

But Chimbayo has since refuted the allegations and insists it is just a normal change.

Kamuzu Barracks will be looking forward to reclaim their lost glory in the elite league in the next coming season after failing to defend the legue title in the just ended season which they finished position

eighth with 43 points.

Meanwhile, the team also has another big task of searching for an interim coach following a new season first round suspension imposed on their Head Coach Billy Phambala by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Phambala is accused of ultering abusive words and physically attacking a referee during a league match against Blue Eagles last season at the Nankhaka Stadium.

