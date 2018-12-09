Kamwendo’s classic free-kick  lands Wanderers into Fisd Cup finals

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers veteran enterprising midfielder Joseph Kamwendo proved his superiority when he left it late to score an incredibly ‘bend it like Beckham’ free kick that has booked his side a Fisd Challenge Cup final berth in a pusating match played Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Moyale Barracks were the first to score through unmarked Deus Nkutu after eluding Francis Mlimbika to pounce on Gastin Simkonda pass and shot past goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya..

Wanderers did not waste time but to respond immediately few minutes later through Bongani Kaipa who produced a powerful header from a Mike Kaziputa attempt.

First half ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

In the second half, Wanderers breathed fire and produced a number of fierce and tormenting moves.

Zicco Mkanda nearly put the nomads but his efforts were not good enough.

He once had his shot denied entry into the back of the net by the cross bar.

As everyone thought the game will settle for a draw, veteran midfielder Josephy Kamwendo stepped on in the 86th minute to produnce a fantastic shot from a freekick beating Moyale goal custodian sending the whole Bingu national Stadium into wild celebrations.

Wanderers will face the winner between Silver Strikers and their traditional rivals Nyasa big Bullets who are meeting on Sunday on the same venue in the second semifinal match.

Moyale beat Blue Eagles 3-2 at Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe in the quarter-finals while Wanderers thrashed Airborne Rangers 6-0.

