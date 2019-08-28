Kanengo Police recovers millions worth of stolen properties

Kanengo Police in Lilongwe have recovered items worth millions of Kwacha suspected to have been stolen from various households around Area 49, Shire and surrounding areas.

Four suspects in connection with the theft have been arrested.

The items which were recovered on Monday night include 11 plasma screens, five monitor screens, printers, 11 speakers, amplifiers, computer CPU, four motor vehicle batteries and a solar panel amongst others.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kanengo Police, Salomy Chibwana said a group of suspected criminals had been victimising unsuspecting innocent residents around the area, stealing a wide range of items which initiated police investigations.

“Basing on the information that we had, our Criminal Investigation Department team worked tirelessly to come to the bottom of this. And after a week of investigations, they managed to recover these goods.

“However, investigations are still underway so that we can arrest any remaining suspects. We do not know yet how many they are but we will not rest until the very last of them is behind bars,” she said.

Chibwana said some items have already been identified by their owners while others have not, thus she said it was difficult to establish the exact figure the items are worth.

On this, she urged members of the public to report to police if they lose their belongings in similar ways.

“It is very important to report to police if someone has his or her property stolen or house broken into because if we recover such property, those people can go to police and recover their property using that same file they opened when they were reporting about the incidents,” said Chibwana.

She, therefore, urged the public to be alert and inform police of any strange activities that they may encounter.

Chibwana also commended the public for their continued support towards the police which she said helps the law enforcers to conduct successful operations.

