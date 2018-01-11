Kanyenda demands showdown talks after Wanderers fail to settle ‘some issues’

Malawi veteran forward Esau Kanyeda will hold showdown talks with champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers before he returns to the Lali Lubani Road in Blantyre as there are some issues to settle on his one-year deal.

Kanyenda—who has played top-level football for close to a decade— has gone to Lilongwe as the champions have resumed training at Blantyre Sports Club to prepare for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions league.

Wanderers’ team manager Steven Madeira said Kanyenda had gone to Lilongwe because his family stays in the capital and that he would return to the club.

But the player said “there is an issue” why he is not reporting for training.

Kanyenda said he needs to settle the matter with Wanderers before he reports for pre-season training.

Wanderers reportedly owe Kanyenda K2 million signing-non fee balance.

Kanyenda 35, signed as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Polokwane City and helped Wanderers in their title win.

The decorated forward has been plying his trade abroad for the past 16 years having made a breakthrough after signing for a PSL side Jomo Cosmos from Dwasco (now Dwangwa United) in 2001.

He became an instant hit at Cosmos where he missed the Golden Boot award by a whisker the following year when he finished second.

Kanyenda was also named 2002 Cosafa Cup Player of the Series after inspiring the Flames to the finals. He clinched a deal with Russian top league outfit FC Rostov the following year.

The striker also had a stint with Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow between 2005 and 2007 where he became the first Malawian to play in the Uefa Champions League. He also had a short spell with Danish lower league side B93.

