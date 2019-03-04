Karonga Queens player slapped with 25 year ban

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has imposed a 25 year ban on Karonga Queens Netball player Abigail Mwafulirwa from taking part on any netball related matters, the association General Secretary Carol Bapu has confirmed.

Mwafulirwa was found guilty of leading the chaos that led to severely beating of an umpire during one of last year’s Presidential Initiative on Sports Netball Tournament matches.

NAM has reduced a one year ban imposed on Karonga Queens to six months.

“We have banned Abigail Mwafulirwa for 25 years and her team Karonga Queens for six months. We reduced the ban to the club taking into consideration that when called for hearing they were remorse” said Bapu.

However, K10,000 fine to officials Catherine Shama and Rexa Chiumia still stands after being found guilty of failing to control their players during the incident.

The development means that Karonga Queens will not take part on this year’s Presidential Netball Cup.

