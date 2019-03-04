Karonga Queens player slapped with 25 year ban

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has imposed a 25 year ban on Karonga Queens Netball player Abigail Mwafulirwa from taking part on any netball related matters, the association General Secretary Carol Bapu has confirmed.
Mwafulirwa was found guilty of leading the chaos that led to severely beating of an umpire during one of last year’s Presidential Initiative on Sports Netball Tournament matches.
NAM has reduced a one year ban imposed on Karonga Queens to six months.
“We have banned Abigail Mwafulirwa for 25 years and her team Karonga Queens for six months. We reduced the ban to the club taking into consideration that when called for hearing they were remorse” said Bapu.
However, K10,000 fine to officials Catherine Shama and Rexa Chiumia still stands after being found guilty of failing to control their players during the incident.
The development means that Karonga Queens will not take part on this year's Presidential Netball Cup.
Nam should also be audited . All foreign trips transactions should be investigated. They should not pretend to be angels by harshly treating the karonga girl. Netball is a physical game. Tempers fly.
Audit there trips . How is money used
too harsh
Well, reprimands, penalties, fines, bans are welcome in as far as justice and discipline delivery is concerned in the sports world . For as long as it aims at reshaping and rehabilitating and reforming the so called “culprits”. However the ban for 25 years is as good as life imprisonment with HL which in retrospect does not help to render any reformatory service or rehabs on the individual, By the time she will be through with the ban she will be an octogenerian not even practicing netball. Please reconsider this verdict in my opinion to give the lady some chance… Read more »
That’s too harsh.
They were remorseful not they were remorse or else say they expressed remorse. Bwanji kodi Nyasatimes, mulibe ma sub-editor? Hire me for free