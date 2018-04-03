Karonga South DPP members brand MP Mtonga a confusionist

Members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have said they do not want Reverend Malani Mtonga as their representative in the national assembly saying he is always bringing “confusion” and creating parallel structures in the party.

The members who on Monday morning went on the streets in large numbers in hunt for Mtonga to tell him their minds in the face, prefer Glad Chembe Munthali—the former MP for the area— instead.

Mtonga was fired from the former ruling People’s Party (PP) and decided to join DPP; and, has declared himself as the party’s torchbearer for the constituency for the 2019 tripartite elections.

According to our findings, this is what has irked the members because they feel Mtonga is not following right party procedures.

“He has already gone flat out doing underground campaign and has pledged to pay K200 000 to each area committee in order to vote for him during primaries apart from buying senior party members in the area,” said one of the members who spoke to Nyasa Times.

Apparently Mtonga is supposed to battle out Munthali in the primaries but this week the latter was appointed High Commissioner to Tanzania.

“We feel this is a ploy by government because they want Mtonga and not Munthali to win. We will not that happen,” said the member adding: “He is a truthful man and we know they are afraid of him.”

But the members hit a snag after they failed to trace neither Mtonga nor his agents. And, coincidentally it was on the same day in the evening that the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) announced President Peter Mutharika had Munthali on mission to neighboring Tanzania.

But the members are adamant that Munthali is their only candidate that has support on the ground than Mtonga who they referred to as a “political bootlicker.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :