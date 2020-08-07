Karonga to be municipality: Deputy minister Daud tips Council on economic growth

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Halima Daud has said the Lazarus Chakwera-led government will soon elevate Karonga District Council to municipality status in order to enhance development and economic growth of the township.

The deputy minister made the call during a meeting with the full council on Wednesday at Baka Community Day Secondary School after inspecting two sites where angry rioters burnt the district commissioner’s (DC) offices during the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations last year.

While promising to renovate some demolished buildings and construct a modern District Council office , Daud said President Lazarus Chakwera has will fulfil his campaign promises of upgrading Karonga district to municipality status.

“Karonga will now wear a new face. All the demolished buildings will be renovated and through my ministry, we shall build a modern district council office as well as other structures. Not only that, the Chakwera government will upgrade the district to municipality status soon,” said Daud.

Daud has since challenged Karonga District Council to develop programmes to enable it mobilise funds instead of depending on government.

“So, the council should be innovative on revenue collection to spur socio-economic growth.”

Daud urged community members to desist from destroying property during demonstrations.

“However, I should also warn councils against abuse of resources and dubious procurement deals because they drain government resources,” she said.

The council’s chairperson Steven Simsokwe asked government to raise chiefs’ and ward councillors’s honoraria to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

“Life is hard. So, we need an increase in honoraria. Our senior chiefs also need houses,” he said.

On his part, Paramount Chief Kyungu asked government to punish people breaking the law to bring back sanity in the country.

Kyungu also assured that chiefs are ready to support the Tonse-alliance government.

Karonga is one of the districts that experienced destruction of property during protests last year.

