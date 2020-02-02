Karonga under siege, again: Floods swallow market, houses, crops

The lakeshore district of Karonga is, again, facing disturbing flooding following heavy rains that have hit the district in the past few days, forcing hundreds to flee their homes and the Karonga market go under siege.

Officials say the most affected villages include Mwanganda, Mweneyumba, Peter, Mwambetania, Mwanyongo and Baka which is just next to the central business district.

The heavy rains which have gone non-stop since Friday, and are expected to continue, have also vanquished hectares of crops, especially maize.

Karonga district council spokesman, Isaac Mkandawire, while confirming the development said they were yet to assess the magnitude damage.

The spokesman said the North Rukuru River has overflooded, displacing hundreds of households.

“Yes, a number of villages are under water. As I am talking our team is on the ground to assess the damage. This is mostly because of the climate change,” said Mkandawire.

Conquering with Mkandawire, councilor for Rukuru Ward, Steven Simsokwe, said the affected villagers are now seeking shelter in different churches and school.

He pointed out that poor drainage system in the Karonga main market is the main cause of the flooding apart from the fact that some houses are being built in wrong places which were never sanctioned by the lands department.

“The gone town planners must be blamed for the poor drainage system. Apart from that, some traditional leaders are allowing their subjects to build houses in bad areas hence these problems,” said Simsokwe.

Both Mkandawire and Simsokwe have appealed for help to the affected victims in terms of temporary shelters such as tents, food and mosquito nets, among others.

Last year, floods affected hundreds and hundreds of villagers in the same areas.

