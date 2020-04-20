Karonga United sign Adele’ on loan: Nigerian defender

April 20, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Karonga United has signed Adeleke Kalawole, a Nigerian defender who can fit in as a left-back as in the two central positions, the club’s general secretary Ramzy Simwaka has confirmed.

Nigerian defender Adeleke Kalawole on a one year loan deal

The player has been signed on loan from his country’s lower division side Rason Inter FC.

It is reported that his contract had expired but the  TNM Super League outfit has been made to sign him on loan.

The Nigerian said he is “excited with the challenge” in a new league and environment.

Simwaka said they agreed a loan with Adele because “half of his pay will come from his manager.”

He said the signing of Adele’ follows a recommendation from the club’s technical panel.

G Zali
G Zali

What do you mean half of his salary will be paid by his manager?

2 hours ago
