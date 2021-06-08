Kasakula reports for duties as MBC director general

George Kasakula, a former Editor-in-Chief at privately owned Times Group, on Tuesday, June 8, reported for duties at his new workplace state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as director general.

Kasakula, a militant columnist in Malawi News for his Hitting the Nail entries and critic on Times Television’s Hot Current, replaces Aubrey Sumbuleta who was fired and is currently answering a spate of charges including sexual assaults on some of MBC’s female employees.

The former English teacher went straight to business on his arrival at MBC headquarters in Chichiri, Blantyre saying he will make sure the state broadcaster delivers to every Malawian’s expectation.

“My vision is to ensure that the public broadcaster advances the interests of all stakeholders in the country,” he said.

Under his watch, he said, the public broadcaster will take a new direction on matters of news coverage and programming, saying the institution is for all Malawians.

‘I am impressed with what I have seen here, the infrastructure is good and I must say MBC has the best equipment for radio and TV.

“What Malawians want now is a different MBC in terms of news, programs and we are taking that direction,” Kasakula was quoted as saying by MBC online.

Both the government and some members of the general public think Kasakula has it takes to turn the MBC tables around after it has, in the recent past, been reduced to a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

Kasakula had said after his recruitment had been announced that he was aware of the challenge that lay ahead.

“I know that it is a big challenge because I know what Malawians want. They want an MBC that belongs to them, an MBC that is professional. So, it will be a challenge to change the culture and everybody towards this goal. It is a beautiful challenge and I am ready for it,” Kasakula said.

He had said his first task would be to motivate his staff.

“I will have to build a good team, including that of directors, so that, together, we can achieve this goal. Everything will have to change, including the way they do news,” he said.

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation is a state-run radio company in Malawi. It was founded in 1964. It has two radio stations, Radio 1 and Radio 2, and transmits on FM, medium wave and shortwave frequencies and online.

It also runs the national TV.

