Kasungu develops new urban structure plan

Kasungu Municipal Council has finalized and adopted a new Urban Structure Plan which outlines various infrastructural projects suitable for its municipality status.

The plan was adopted on Thursday during an extra ordinary council meeting.

In an interview after the meeting, Commissioner for Physical Planning in the central region, Susan Nyirenda hailed the new urban structure plan, saying it was a necessary tool for development in Kasungu.

“Since Kasungu was declared a Municipality in 2010, there was no improved urban structure plan to suit the present status, hence the need to develop one.

“Since the council has adopted the plan, it has to ensure that what is proposed in the plan should be implemented,” said Nyirenda.

In his remarks, Kasungu Municipality Mayor, Socrates Jere said the plan would change the face of Kasungu.

“The plan contains proposals to extend the boundaries of the municipality and building a new district hospital, among others.

“Implementation of these proposed projects will help to change the face of Kasungu,” he said.

The Mayor added that the council was ready and has the capacity to implement some of the projects in the structure plan.

“Councilors and the council secretariat are ready to implement the urban structure plan. We will work together with other stakeholders to sell the plan to donors who may help us develop Kasungu municipality.

“As a council, we only have the capacity to implement some small projects in the plan,” he said.

The structure plan also proposes construction of new roads, renovation of existing ones and construction of various social facilities, among others.

