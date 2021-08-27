Kasungu NGO donates K14m worth of bicycles to community clubs

Kasungu-2 Tigwirane Manja AIDS Support Organization (K2-TASO) with support from World Bicycle Relief (WBR) has donated bicycles to various community clubs around Mtunthama in the area of Senior Chief Wimbe in Kasungu.

Worth K14, 114, 000, the donation, according to K2-TASO director, Peter Minjale, will help alleviate the challenges the clubs used to face when discharging their duties.

The beneficiary clubs include those fighting for climate change, microloan and health counsellors.

Speaking during the donation, Minjale thanked WBR for injecting into the fund, saying it will bring a remarkable change to the community.

On his part, WBR programs manager, Palikena Kaude said it is the organization’s vision to address mobility challenges in the rural community especially when accessing social-economic services.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Phillip Nkanakufa, from dairy cow club, thanked K2-TASO for the donation that they have been empowered and that their lives will change.

“We had mobility challenges, but with the coming of these bicycles it is a relief to our lives. We will easily carry out our businesses and all activities,” said Nkanakufa.

At least 104 clubs have benefited from the donation and out of them, 55 were for women.

